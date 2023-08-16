Kmart in Bridgeton slated for redevelopment into 4 new stores

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A St. Louis-based developer has purchased two former big-box stores, vacant for seven years, in north St. Louis County, with national tenants already signed on to fill most of the space.
The former Kmart and Sports Authority stores at Hilltop Plaza shopping center at 11978-11982 St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton were purchased Friday for $2.85 million by Richmond Heights-based commercial real estate firm Savoy Properties, the company said. The shopping center is located along Interstate 70, near St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
The seller was Spirit Realty Capital, a Dallas-based real estate investment trust based, Savoy said.
Savoy purchased the combined 12-acre sites of the former big-box stores, not the full shopping plaza, which currently is anchored by a Lowe’s Outlet store that opened in May in a former Lowe’s store. The buildings purchased by Savoy were constructed in 1991.