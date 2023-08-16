Kmart in Bridgeton slated for redevelopment into 4 new stores

The shopping center is located along Interstate 70, near St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A St. Louis-based developer has purchased two former big-box stores, vacant for seven years, in north St. Louis County, with national tenants already signed on to fill most of the space.

The former Kmart and Sports Authority stores at Hilltop Plaza shopping center at 11978-11982 St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton were purchased Friday for $2.85 million by Richmond Heights-based commercial real estate firm Savoy Properties, the company said. The shopping center is located along Interstate 70, near St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

The seller was Spirit Realty Capital, a Dallas-based real estate investment trust based, Savoy said.