Signs that St. Louis Midtown Topgolf is getting closer to its open

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis said it issued a trio of liquor licenses to the new Midtown Topgolf on Aug. 4, the latest sign that the complex's opening is drawing nearer.

Construction has also progressed, with a three-story building, complete with Topgolf signage, now in place, along with the entertainment venue's signature nets.

The Dallas-based golf entertainment operator said last year that the facility, at 3201-17 Chouteau Ave., would open in late 2023. It said in a statement Tuesday that "we don't have any updates to share at this time..."

The city awarded Topgolf liquor licenses that include the ability to sell alcohol on Sundays. A license was awarded for each of three levels, with levels one and three including a "summer garden." Andy Najjar, a local operations manager at Topgolf, is listed as the company's contact.

Topgolf's other St. Louis-area location is in Chesterfield.

