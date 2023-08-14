Maryville University drops plan for esports arena and dorm planned to revamp aging shopping center

The arena project would have overhauled a shopping center, built in 1977, that Town and Country officials had marked as prime for redevelopment.

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Maryville University has dropped plans for an esports arena and dormitory that would have been located in an aging shopping center less than 2 miles from the school’s Town and Country campus.

The university officially withdrew its proposal for the mixed-use facility that would have expanded its campus in the city to another location, City Administrator Bob Shelton said. The city official did not give any reasons for the withdrawal.

Maryville, which was undertaking the development in a collaboration with developers Keeley Properties and Keat Properties, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for the developers said the development team declined to comment.

