St. Louis County municipality OKs affordable housing, tenants' rights measures

Maplewood Mayor Nikylan Knapper called the passage of the two measures a “pivotal moment” in the city’s history.

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — A municipality in St. Louis County hopes to create more affordable housing through legislation requiring affordable housing units from developers who seek incentives, along with a new tenants' "bill of rights" designed to provide protections for renters.

The Maplewood City Council unanimously passed measures Aug. 8 for the set-aside requirement and the tenant protections, intended for “addressing the pressing issue of affordable housing and ensuring the rights of tenants,” according to a news release from the city.