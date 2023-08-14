St. Louis County municipality OKs affordable housing, tenants' rights measures

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — A municipality in St. Louis County hopes to create more affordable housing through legislation requiring affordable housing units from developers who seek incentives, along with a new tenants' "bill of rights" designed to provide protections for renters.
The Maplewood City Council unanimously passed measures Aug. 8 for the set-aside requirement and the tenant protections, intended for “addressing the pressing issue of affordable housing and ensuring the rights of tenants,” according to a news release from the city.
“This historic decision reflects the city’s commitment to creating a more equitable and accessible housing landscape for all of its residents,” Maplewood officials said in the release.