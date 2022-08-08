Mixed-use development in Metro East will combine 174 homes with retail, office and memory care facility

The project, which would be be constructed on 53.21 acres of undeveloped farmland known as Rasp Farm.

O'FALLON, Ill. — A developer is preparing for construction of a mixed-use development on 50 acres in Metro East that would combine a new subdivision of 174 townhouses with a memory-care facility and speculative retail.

Homebuilder Lombardo Homes, which has a local office in St. Charles, plans to build 174 attached houses as part of the Brandywine Garden Villas project in O’Fallon, Illinois. The project, which would be be constructed on 53.21 acres of undeveloped farmland known as Rasp Farm, is at the northeast corner of South Lincoln Avenue and Interstate 64, according to a city report.

The O’Fallon City Council approved the project in June. The state of Illinois previously approved the memory care facility in 2019, O’Fallon Community Development Director Justin Randall said. Development costs were not disclosed and neither was a timeline for construction, although the townhouses will be built first, most likely followed by the memory-care facility, Randall said.

Four separate sites make up the property, most of which was rezoned for projects proposed in 2007 and 2010 that were never built, the city said. The land borders the existing Southview Gardens, Oak Tree Estates and Timber Creek Estates subdivisions and Laverna Evans Elementary School. One side of the property is across Interstate 64 from Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh.

For the first lot, Lombardo plans a 50-unit memory care facility with 38,622 square feet on 3.65 acres. It would be run by Cambridge House, which operates an existing facility nearby, Cambridge House of Swansea, according to city documents. The developer submitted the Swansea facility’s design as a placeholder until the design for the O’Fallon designs can be finalized.

The second lot, which is 1.8 acres, would have a retail building with a drive-thru, according to the development proposal. The building would be 12,600 square feet. No tenants have been signed up for the project, Randall said.

On the same lot, an office building of 11,400 square foot would be built on 1.11 acres.

Most of the project, 26.37 acres, would consist of 32 townhouse buildings that each had four to six one-story villas with attached garages.

The villas will be owned and managed by Lombardo Homes. The developer does not plan any age or income restrictions on the units, but will market them to ages 55 and up, according to the city. Rent will depend on market conditions at the time, but the developer told the city that target rents for these types of units average about $2,000 a month, with a range of $1,800 to $2,250 a month.

All the units will have two bedrooms and two bathrooms and range in size from 1,330 to 1,625 square feet.

