Mizzou to establish new fisheries institute after $1.7M gift

"This institute will be a crucial resource for citizens, government entities and private industries," Mun Choi, University of Missouri president, said.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri-Columbia, through a partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation, will establish a new Institute of Fisheries, Wetlands and Aquatic Systems after a $1.7 million gift.

The gift comes from an anticipated $30 million endowment held by MCHF, officials said. MCHF, which works to enhance the conservation of Missouri's forest, fish and wildlife resources, will build the endowment over the next decade to help continue operations of the new institute.

"Clean water and healthy aquatic systems are vital for our global future," Mun Choi, University of Missouri president, said in a statement. "This institute will be a crucial resource for citizens, government entities and private industries committed to this mission in the years to come, and MU is proud to be a driving force in that mission moving forward."

The institute also will provide students with internships, cooperative education experiences and graduate assistant-ships.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.