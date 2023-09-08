Family-owned furniture retailer streamlines operations with new location

The company opened its fourth store late last month at 51 Commerce Lane in Fairview Heights, called Mueller Furniture & Mattress Warehouse Showroom.

The company opened its fourth store and second in Metro East, late last month at 51 Commerce Lane in Fairview Heights, called Mueller Furniture & Mattress Warehouse Showroom, according to a press release.

Officials said the new location will provide warehousing for all four of its stores from the 90,000-square-foot building, with 55,000 square feet of that as a showroom. Mueller Furniture also is centralizing its administrative functions to the new location.

The company said the Fairview Heights store offers "the largest luxury mattress gallery and premium clearance section" in the St. Louis and Metro East region. The new location offers the same furniture brands as Mueller's other locations, officials said, but with more on-site inventory.