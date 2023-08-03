Bill Gates' foundation makes big bet on Bud Light maker Anheuser-Busch InBev

Last month, A-B InBev, reported second-quarter net profit of $339 million, down from $1.6 billion a year earlier, driven by significant sales declines in the U.S. Domestically, its flagship Bud Light brand has come under fire for a polarizing partnership with a transgender social media influencer. U.S. sales fell by 10.5% in the second quarter from a year earlier, with sales to wholesalers down by 15% and sales to retailers declining by 14% for the period, primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light. In July, the company announced a corporate restructuring in which about 2% of its U.S. workforce will be cut.