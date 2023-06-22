AI is writing 30% of software code at this Clayton-based company

Staff at Clayton-based online learning firm Nerdy are “both encouraged and expected to use (AI) in their work.”

CLAYTON, Mo. — At Clayton-based online learning firm Nerdy, 30% of software coding is being completed by artificial intelligence.

Nerdy highlighted the 30% figure last month with its first quarter 2023 financial results, touting it as an example of how implementation of AI technology is helping to expand product portfolio and trim operating costs.

Founded in 2007, Nerdy is the parent company of Varsity Tutors and offers an array of online tutoring tools.

Nerdy said in a May shareholder letter that the 30% of software code written by AI stems from providing employees with generative AI tools, with its staff “both encouraged and expected to use it in their work.”

The technology can “produce various types of content, including text, imagery and audio,” according to TechTarget.

The ability to use AI to better personalize the learning experience for customers is one of the biggest benefits of AI technology, chairman and CEO Chuck Cohn said.

