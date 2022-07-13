New apartment complex in downtown Kirkwood will be first to be built there in nearly 2 decades

The 152-unit apartment building, called The James, will have 7,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A five-story apartment complex soon to be built in Kirkwood is the first large-scale apartment project approved in the city's downtown historic district in two decades.

High Street Residential is planning its first multifamily project in the St. Louis region on a 2.56-acre site at 416 N. Kirkwood Road. The 152-unit apartment building, called The James, will have 7,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. HSR is a subsidiary of Dallas-based Trammell Crow Co., the largest commercial developer in the United States by square footage.

Construction should finish by early 2024, the developer said in a news release. The cost of the development was not disclosed. The project is being built without tax incentives.

HSR purchased the property for an undisclosed price from UMB Bank, which owned the property and operated a midcentury modern bank branch there. During construction, the bank will operate from a temporary building at 128 W. Washington, and when the project is finished, UMB will move into the finished complex as a ground-floor retail tenant.

The last large apartment complex to be built in downtown Kirkwood was Kirkwood Station, a mixed-use project across from the city's train station, with apartments, restaurants and a European-style plaza. The James will be located one-third mile north of those sites, between a gas station and the Alpine Shop and south across Kirkwood Road from Global Market. The walkable location near downtown Kirkwood's restaurants and attractions was what attracted the developer to the project, said Josh Udelhofen, senior vice president with HSR’s Midwest office.