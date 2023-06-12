New mixed-use development next to Armory STL would serve as gateway to new entertainment district in Midtown

ST. LOUIS — The historic Famous-Barr warehouse in Midtown now used as a Goodwill Outlet Center would be repurposed into a mixed-use development with apartments as part of developer Green Street’s $60 million Armory STL development.
In addition to the new residential component at 3728-3852 Market St. in Midtown that would add 177 apartments, the extension of Armory STL’s entertainment district would include 150,000 square feet of retail/entertainment space, 170,000 square feet of office space and a parking garage with 650 spaces, “as well as the creation of a ‘gateway’ into the emerging Armory District,” according to city filings.
The 11-acre project would add to the ongoing development in that area of Midtown, anchored by the Armory, an indoor entertainment destination that opened in December inside the converted historic Armory building, and the City Foundry mixed-use development, along with the future planned $245 million Brickline Greenway trail system, the city said in filings.
