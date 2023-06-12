New mixed-use development next to Armory STL would serve as gateway to new entertainment district in Midtown

ST. LOUIS — The historic Famous-Barr warehouse in Midtown now used as a Goodwill Outlet Center would be repurposed into a mixed-use development with apartments as part of developer Green Street’s $60 million Armory STL development.

In addition to the new residential component at 3728-3852 Market St. in Midtown that would add 177 apartments, the extension of Armory STL’s entertainment district would include 150,000 square feet of retail/entertainment space, 170,000 square feet of office space and a parking garage with 650 spaces, “as well as the creation of a ‘gateway’ into the emerging Armory District,” according to city filings.