O'FALLON, Mo. — A new batter is on deck in O’Fallon, Missouri. The city council there on Thursday is scheduled to consider authorizing a lease with a new tenant for CarShield Field, the city-owned baseball stadium.

The new tenant for the facility would play in the Prospect League, a summer, collegiate wood-bat league, and be owned by O’Fallon Baseball Associates LLC. The baseball team would replace the River City Rascals, a minor league team that in August announced it will cease operations at the end of the year. Richard DeStefane, owner and president of Reliant Care Group LLC and Reliant Care Management Co., would be the primary owner of the O'Fallon Prospect League team. He also owns the Hannibal Hoots of the Prospect League.

The Prospect League has 12 teams from Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia. Prospect League teams played a 60-game schedule in 2019, with the season beginning May 30 and ending with a championship series in the second week of August.

BaiKu Sushi Lounge closes in Midtown St. Louis - St. Louis Business Journal A Midtown sushi restaurant has closed. BaiKu Sushi Lounge, located at 3407 Olive St. inside Hotel Ignacio and near the campus of Saint Louis University, has closed its doors. Officials with the restaurant made the announcement on Facebook Thursday. "BaiKu Sushi Lounge has closed.

The lease to be voted on Thursday has a five-year term, running from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2024. Under the terms of the proposed lease, the O'Fallon Prospect League team would pay annual rent of $125,000 and be responsible for day-to-day management of the facility. The team would also be required to pay the larger of 10%, or $10,000, annually of any new naming rights agreement it inks for the facility. The stadium’s current naming rights deal will expire with tenancy of the Rascals, the lease states.

To read the rest of the story, click here.

More local news:

RELATED: Teen pleads guilty to murdering retired police sergeant in south city

RELATED: Man, woman facing charges after officer nearly hit by stolen U-Haul pick-up truck

RELATED: Join the Blues for their opening night rally and watch their Stanley Cup banner go up