$400 million mixed-use project planned in Brentwood

The massive project would stretch from Hanley Road to the east to Brentwood Boulevard to the west.

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis developer plans a $400 million mixed-use project that would remake 40 acres along Manchester Road in Brentwood, possibly requiring eminent domain of some existing commercial properties.

Green Street Real Estate Ventures responded to the city’s request for proposals by submitting a plan for “Brentwood Bound,” an expansive development with office, retail, restaurant, entertainment, hotel and residential uses. With 23 separate buildings planned over three phases that would take more than four years to build, the massive project would stretch from Hanley Road to the east to Brentwood Boulevard to the west.

Forest Park Southeast-based Green Street was the only developer to respond to the city, which had been seeking a proposal for the site since 2020. The Brentwood City Council will consider the project at a meeting Aug. 15, after the plan was recommended in July by the Brentwood Redevelopment Corp., the city's development agency.

The first phase of the project could start construction in 2024 and finish by the first quarter of 2026, according to the preliminary timeline from Green Street. Future phases could start construction by 2028, the developer said.

Green Street's proposal didn't include a deadline for assembling the properties for the project or using eminent domain, which the developer said in its proposal might be required. The corridor is mostly commercial and industrial, and the city of Brentwood owns some properties there, including its public works building. Green Street currently estimates a cost of $25 million to acquire the properties, Jeff Oliver of Green Street said in a presentation to the Brentwood Redevelopment Corp. in July.

The concept plan from Green Street intentionally builds density into the $170 million first phase, Oliver said in the presentation. It would have a new office building of 75,000 square feet, a hotel and an apartment complex. The first phase also would include a microbrewery or distillery, restaurants, an 826-space parking garage, a mixed-use commercial building and a residential development with 13 townhouses. The hotel would be built in partnership with a local developer, Green Street said.