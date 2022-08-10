Pfizer expansion brings Chesterfield campus to nearly 400,000 square feet of office, laboratory space

The addition will include three stories of office and laboratory space.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Construction is underway on an expansion to Pfizer's $236 million Chesterfield research and development facility.

The Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) campus at 875 Chesterfield Parkway West has been the starting point for millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses, in a facility that began operating in 2020. The Chesterfield campus, at the intersection with Olive Boulevard, is the primary site of raw materials production for the vaccine.

The New York-based company will add a three-story addition of about 30,000 square feet to the 31-acre facility, which opened in 2019 and replaced two previous Pfizer facilities on Bayer’s campus and the Missouri Research Park in St. Charles County.

With the new space added, the affected building will have 291,000 square feet, according to plans filed with the city of Chesterfield. That brings the building’s footprint to just under what's allowed by the site's zoning: 135,000 square feet per level.

In all, Pfizer will have 398,431 square feet of space across its buildings at the Chesterfield property once the expansion finishes construction, according to a city report.

Part of the addition will have three stories of office and laboratory space, with another portion consisting of a two-story elevated bridge that will create a covered pedestrian plaza connecting the courtyard to the rest of the site.

