Business Journal

Redevelopment proposed at former St. Louis County furniture store

The prior owner and seller of the property was Brentwood-based Pace Properties.
Credit: DILIP VISHWANAT | SLBJ
The Weekends Only store seen here could be subdivided into a mixed-use redevelopment.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One of Weekends Only’s former St. Louis retail properties has sold for nearly $10 million and will be converted into a mixed-use redevelopment with multiple tenants.

The 9.47-acre site and building that housed the former South County location of Weekends Only, the St. Louis-based furniture retailer that closed all its stores earlier this year, sold for $9.9 million June 23 to an entity affiliated with Apple Investors Group, based in Chino Hills, California, according to St. Louis County records. The prior owner and seller was Brentwood-based Pace Properties.

A proposed mixed-use redevelopment of the site, which is in unincorporated St. Louis County, was on the agenda for the St. Louis County Planning Commission’s meeting Monday, but was listed on the county's website Thursday as postponed. 

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

