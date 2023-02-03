Recreational marijuana in Missouri continues to make combat recalls and supply issues.

MISSOURI, USA — Missouri’s recreational cannabis sales edged lower in August, data from the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services show. The month was plagued by supply issues and limitations, as Missouri cannabis regulators last month suspended the operations of three cannabis facilities.
The Show-Me State has sold more than $830 million worth of cannabis since recreational sales started Feb. 3. Medical marijuana sales became legal in the state in October 2020.
Total cannabis sales in August came in at $119 million, below July’s total sales of $123.2 million. Adult-use sales fell about 2% to $97 million in August, compared with the prior month, while medical sales fell just over 10% to $22 million, compared with the month-ago frame.
Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation last month issued a recall for products sold to dispensaries and manufacturers by Delta Extraction LLC, a St. Louis-based infused product manufacturer. Missouri regulators said they could not verify its products were manufactured using cannabis grown in the state, as is required by law.