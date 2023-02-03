Recreational marijuana in Missouri continues to make combat recalls and supply issues.

The cannabis regulators last month suspended the operations of three cannabis facilities.

MISSOURI, USA — Missouri’s recreational cannabis sales edged lower in August, data from the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services show. The month was plagued by supply issues and limitations, as Missouri cannabis regulators last month suspended the operations of three cannabis facilities.

The Show-Me State has sold more than $830 million worth of cannabis since recreational sales started Feb. 3. Medical marijuana sales became legal in the state in October 2020.

Total cannabis sales in August came in at $119 million, below July’s total sales of $123.2 million. Adult-use sales fell about 2% to $97 million in August, compared with the prior month, while medical sales fell just over 10% to $22 million, compared with the month-ago frame.