Restaurateur forms hospitality company, eyes expansion of Steve's Hot Dogs and The Fountain on Locust

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis restaurateur Danni Eickenhorst has launched a new hospitality company with plans to open additional locations this year of her restaurant holdings, including The Fountain on Locust and Steve's Hot Dogs.

Eickenhorst is CEO of the new company, Hustl Hospitality Group, with her husband, Marcus Eickenhorst, serving as chief financial officer and longtime business partner, Steve Ewing of Steve's Hot Dogs, serving as chief commercial officer.

Eickenhorst currently owns Fountain on Locust and with Ewing is co-owner of Steve's Hot Dogs, which in January launched Steve's Meltdown.

“By creating this larger restaurant group, we’re able to give people at the company an opportunity to move up in the company, and it will help us to grow each of the businesses,” she said. "We're poised for a lot of growth."

She said she plans to expand Steve's Hot Dogs and The Fountain on Locust to additional locations this year, and added that a longer-term goal is to expand Steve's Meltdown nationwide in the next 24 to 36 months as a licensed ghost kitchen concept.

Eickenhorst said that creating a hospitality group has been on her radar for a while now and plans for Hustl started to come together about a year ago.

"We also hope to lean into catering heavier as a unified brand," Eickenhorst said. "We've built a strong catering program at Steve's. We just launched catering at The Fountain on Locust in 2022. By bringing them together, we can provide food solutions for a wider variety of events."

