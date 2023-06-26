Aerospace company lays out plan to close St. Louis-area plant

GKN had announced in February 2022 that it planned to shutter the plant by the end of 2023, saying at the time that it would affect about 900 workers.

ST. LOUIS — GKN Aerospace, one of the St. Louis region's largest manufacturers, gave a timeline Friday of its Hazelwood plant shutdown and planned layoff of over 700 workers that puts the closure later than previously announced.

The first employee layoffs will begin Aug. 25 this year, “to be followed by a continuous, non-stop phase-out of operations and employee separations,” with the plant to cease operations on or before Dec. 31, 2024, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act letter filed Friday with the state of Missouri.

About 715 employees at the plant, at 142 James S. McDonnell Blvd., will be affected by layoffs expected Aug. 25 and Oct. 6 this year, with final layoffs on Dec. 31, 2024, according to the letter.

GKN had announced in February 2022 that it planned to shutter the plant by the end of 2023, saying at the time that it would affect about 900 workers.