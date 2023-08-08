St. Louis-based grocer sells local company-owned stores

Save A Lot until now had retained ownership of its St. Louis stores, saying they would serve as testing grounds for new ideas.

ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, the St. Ann-based discount grocer, has divested its remaining corporate-owned stores, all of which were in the St. Louis area.

The grocer, which previously operated a mix of corporate-owned and licensed stores, began shifting to a model in 2020 in which a majority of its stores are independently owned. Save A Lot until now had retained ownership of its St. Louis stores, saying they would serve as testing grounds for new ideas.

The company said Monday that it has re-licensed its remaining 18 company-operated stores, all in the St. Louis area, finalizing its shift to begin a licensed wholesaler serving independent stores licensees.

The locations are being acquired by Leevers Supermarkets Inc., a current Save A Lot licensee with 29 stores in markets including Denver and Philadelphia. Castle Rock, Colorado-based Leevers, led by President and CEO Gabe Disbrow, will continue to operate the St. Louis stores under the Save A Lot banner, officials said.