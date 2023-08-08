x
St. Louis-based grocer sells local company-owned stores

Save A Lot until now had retained ownership of its St. Louis stores, saying they would serve as testing grounds for new ideas.
Credit: SAVE A LOT
An interior of a newly remodeled Save A Lot store. The grocery chain said in July 2021 that it would work with its independent store licensees to speed up the remodeling of its stores, with plans to remodel all of its locations by 2024.

ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, the St. Ann-based discount grocer, has divested its remaining corporate-owned stores, all of which were in the St. Louis area.

The grocer, which previously operated a mix of corporate-owned and licensed stores, began shifting to a model in 2020 in which a majority of its stores are independently owned. Save A Lot until now had retained ownership of its St. Louis stores, saying they would serve as testing grounds for new ideas.

The company said Monday that it has re-licensed its remaining 18 company-operated stores, all in the St. Louis area, finalizing its shift to begin a licensed wholesaler serving independent stores licensees.

The locations are being acquired by Leevers Supermarkets Inc., a current Save A Lot licensee with 29 stores in markets including Denver and Philadelphia. Castle Rock, Colorado-based Leevers, led by President and CEO Gabe Disbrow, will continue to operate the St. Louis stores under the Save A Lot banner, officials said.

Read the full story on the St. Louis Business Journal website.

