SLU creates 'portal' to help businesses source name, image and likeness deals

ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University has established a hub designed to help facilitate name, image and likeness deals between its student-athletes and businesses.

The NCAA Division I university has created the Billiken Exchange, a portal it says is designed to let businesses, donors and alumni interact with student-athletes regarding potential NIL opportunities. SLU has partnered with Birmingham, Alabama-based INFLCR, which provides brand building and NIL management software for college athletic programs, to create the Billiken Exchange.

SLU’s new business registry portal comes after the NCAA in July 2021 implemented a policy allowing student-athletes nationwide to cash in on their name, image and likeness, reversing long-held policies that prohibited individuals from earning income based on their status as student-athletes. That’s allowed student-athletes to earn income from activities like brand endorsements, advertisements, appearances and autograph signings.

"This is an important step as we continue to support our student-athletes in name, image and likeness opportunities," SLU Director of Athletics Chris May said in a statement. "By partnering with INFLCR, we are able to provide our Billikens with a proven technology so they can connect with those interested in engaging in an NIL opportunity. We fully support our student-athletes in their quest to take advantage of NIL, and we encourage those wishing to support them by joining the Billiken Exchange.”

