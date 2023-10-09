National sporting-goods retailer signs on for second store in Metro East

Dick’s Sporting Goods is the second major retail store to sign a lease at the new Orchard Town Center shopping center development under construction at the intersection of Governors’ Parkway and Troy Road/Illinois Route 159 in Glen Carbon, on the border of Edwardsville, developer The Staenberg Group said in a news release. Anchor tenant Meijer, announced last year, just received an extension from the village of Glen Carbon to build its new store in the development, owned by The Staenberg Group, at the same time as its new store in O’Fallon, Illinois.