National sporting-goods retailer signs on for second store in Metro East

It is the second major retail store to sign a lease at the new Orchard Town Center shopping center development.
Credit: TSG
This site plan shows signed tenants to date for The Staenberg Group's Orchard Town Center development in Glen Carbon, on the border of Edwardsville.

GLEN CARBON, Ill. — A national sporting goods retailer has chosen a site for its second Metro East location.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is the second major retail store to sign a lease at the new Orchard Town Center shopping center development under construction at the intersection of Governors’ Parkway and Troy Road/Illinois Route 159 in Glen Carbon, on the border of Edwardsville, developer The Staenberg Group said in a news release. Anchor tenant Meijer, announced last year, just received an extension from the village of Glen Carbon to build its new store in the development, owned by The Staenberg Group, at the same time as its new store in O’Fallon, Illinois.

The new Dick’s location will occupy 50,000 square feet in a new building with four small retail spaces next to it, according to a site plan. Meijer plans to build a 159,935-square-foot store.

Read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal here.

