Blues unveil new music-themed tagline as new season approaches

The NHL franchise has started building its branding and marketing efforts around a new tagline of “rhythm and blues” as it prepares for the 2023-24 season, which begins in October. The Blues’ new marketing tagline replaces “All Together Now,” which the franchise began using in 2017.

Blues Senior Director of Branding and Creative Brenda Wilbur said the club has been working on its new marketing theme for about a year, teaming up with St. Louis-based branding agency Kuhl/Swaine to develop the new initiative. Wilbur said the club felt it was time to move to a new theme after using its “All Together Now” tagline for six seasons, a run Wilbur said included the Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup championship and the Covid-19 pandemic.