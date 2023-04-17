Developer proposes second new hotel next to new Bass Pro location in Sunset Hills

The traffic study was completed by T2 Traffic and Transportation. The architect for the project is Brentwood-based Levine Associates.

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — A developer hopes to build a second hotel next to his existing hospitality property in south St. Louis County, next to the site of a soon-to-open Bass Pro Shops location.

Developer H.R. Sheevam of Brentwood Hotels, which in December 2021 opened a newly built 78-room Comfort Suites hotel that replaced a since-demolished Days Inn garden-style hotel, wants to build a second new hotel next door at 3660 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in Sunset Hills, off Interstate 44 next to Helen Fitzgerald's restaurant but also the new Bass Pro Shops location set to open this spring.