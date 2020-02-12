St. Louis equipment lessor expanding to India

The firm provides equipment in the technology, health care and media spaces, among others

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based CSI Leasing Inc. said it is opening an office in India, as it hires an equipment leasing executive to run the operation. The firm provides equipment in the technology, health care and media spaces, among others.

Simi Thapar, hired as chief country officer, will run CSI Renting India. A CSI spokeswoman said Thapar will be the office's only employee for now, but that the office plans to hire 15 to 20 employees "then will continue to ramp up as the business grows."

The company said the move into India complements its existing footprint in the region, with offices in Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, China and Australia. CSI has 70 offices worldwide and more than $2 billion in leased assets. For the six months ended Sept. 30, parent Tokyo Century Corp. reported that operating income rose 4.4% year-over-year, while revenue rose 7.7%.

Simi previously was head of equipment finance and leasing solutions at Tata Capital Financial Services Limited in Mumbai, India, where she was responsible for establishing new business lines in alliance with Tokyo Century, as Tokyo Century entered the Indian leasing market, according to a statement from CSI.

"For eight years, she was responsible for (profit and loss) of the business vertical and built a sustainable business that yielded strong (return on investment)," CSI said.