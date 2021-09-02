16 St. Louis-area performing arts groups, venues to require proof of COVID vaccination or negative test

The requirement will apply to patrons, artists, staff and volunteers

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra said Wednesday it is part of a collaborative partnership of 16 St. Louis-area performing arts organizations and venues that will require everyone attending indoor performances and events to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative test for the coronavirus.

The requirement will apply to patrons, artists, staff and volunteers, officials said.

“St. Louis has one of the nation’s most diverse and vibrant arts community, and we look forward to welcoming audiences back to our spaces safely. I am grateful to my colleagues who agree that our institutions must take the necessary steps to protect our community, patrons, staff, and artists as we gather for live performances and events," Marie-Hélène Bernard, president and CEO of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, said in a statement.

"While our offerings are unique, all of our area arts organizations share a commitment to strengthen our communities through the arts — and to do so in the safest way possible. The SLSO is proud to stand together with our peer organizations in service to the people of St. Louis," Bernard said.

The group announced Wednesday joins other local venues that already required audience vaccination, including Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, The Factory, the Pageant and Delmar Hall.

The policies at each venue may differ slightly, and each organization may implement additional health and safety protocols, symphony officials said.

The organizations that announced the vaccination requirement are:

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (effective Sept. 13)

The Bach Society of Saint Louis

The Black Rep

Dance St. Louis

Grand Center Inc.

Jazz St. Louis

Kranzberg Arts Foundation

Metro Theater Co.

Modern American Dance Co. (MADCO)

National Blues Museum

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival

St. Louis Speakers Series

STAGES St. Louis (beginning Sept. 24)