A year after opening for takeaway, celebrated Grove restaurant will offer in-person dining

ST. LOUIS — James Beard Award-nominated chef Ben Grupe will open his restaurant for in-person dining one year after launching the business in October 2020 with carry-out and outdoor dining. Grupe first announced plans for Tempus, located at 4370 Manchester Ave. in The Grove, in April 2019.

Grupe will now offer a pre-paid, three-course dining experience for guests. The three-course meal is offered at $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity. A $25 wine or cocktail pairing or a $15 nonalcoholic pairing can be purchased as well. Drew Lucido, formerly with Juniper, Olio and Taste, will lead the beverage program at Tempus.

“Everything about Tempus is designed to bring a sense of what is familiar, crave-able and comforting,” Grupe said in a statement. “High quality, inventive food and cocktails, coupled with our commitment to genuine hospitality, thoughtful service, and giving back to the community, is what makes Tempus unique. We want locals to become regulars and special occasion diners to feel right at home, and we are thrilled to finally open our doors and join the growing community of diverse hospitality establishments in St. Louis.”

Reservations are required and can be made up to 14 days in advance. All guests 12 years old or older must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 72 hours before dining at Tempus, it said.

The first phase of opening will include seats for 26 guests inside the dining room, but at full capacity the 2,600-square-foot restaurant can hold a total of 63 guests. Tempus will be open Wednesday through Saturday beginning at 5 p.m.