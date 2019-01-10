ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — The 25 highest-paid hospital and health system employees in St. Louis earned a combined $82.9 million in the most recent fiscal year.

That's a 7.5% increase from last year's $77.2 million. As last year, many of the highest-paid executives worked at Ascension, a $23 billion national health system based in St. Louis. Ten of the 25 highest-paid employees were from Ascension, seven worked at SSM Health, four were from regional heavyweight BJC HealthCare and four were part of the Mercy health system.

Compensation data was drawn from the most recent available tax forms — for either fiscal 2017 or 2018 — filed by each health system or hospital. Of the 270 paid executives and highly-paid employees listed in the forms, average total compensation was $793,025. Median total compensation was $509,447.

