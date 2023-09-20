$19M apartment complex converted from historic St. Louis factory building opens

Take a look inside the new 78-unit apartment complex.

ST. LOUIS — A historic factory building has been renovated into a new $19.1 million apartment complex, the first of two similar projects by the same developer.

The new 78-unit apartment complex, The Koken, was converted from one of the former buildings of Koken Barbers' Supply Co. in the Fox Park neighborhood of St. Louis, according to a release from Blackline Design + Construction. The building most recently housed Brick City Makes, a manufacturing workspace.

The new apartments, located at 2528 Texas Ave., opened Aug. 1. Rent for the 63 one-bedroom units ranges from $1,095 to $1,500, and rent for the 15 two-bedroom units ranges from $1,395 to $2,110, said Michael Schwartz, principal of Blackline.

Photos: Inside apartment complex converted from historic St. Louis factory building 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

The six-story building that became The Koken once housed the main office and factory space for Koken Barbers' Supply Co., which was one of the best-known suppliers of barber chairs in the country, the developer said.

Click here to read the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

5 On Your Side on demand