Tivoli Theatre to reopen after $1M in renovations

The historic theater will host “First Fridays at the Tivoli” starting this September.

ST. LOUIS — The Tivoli Theatre, a historic theater located at 6350 Delmar Blvd. in the Delmar Loop, will reopen with $1 million worth of renovations completed, as its new owner, One Family Church, will host a community-driven event series there this fall.

One Family Church, which also has a location in the Shaw neighborhood, purchased the theater from longtime Loop developer Joe Edwards in December 2021 for $4.44 million.

The church recently completed repairing and restoring the theater’s original vaulted ceilings and installing professional live lighting, sound and video capabilities, it said in a Facebook post announcing the reopening.

THE TIVOLI IS SHOWING MOVIES AGAIN!!!! One Family Church is happy to announce that we are launching a brand new... Posted by One Family Church on Friday, July 14, 2023

The historic theater — which hasn’t shown movies since before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, when it was owned and operated by Landmark Theatres, a national chain known for showing independent and art-house films — will host “First Fridays at the Tivoli” starting this September.

Click here to read more of the story from the St. Louis Business Journal.