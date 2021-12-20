Local restaurant concept to open biggest location yet in Chesterfield

The concept caters toward consumers looking for healthy offerings, with soups, sandwiches, salads, grain bowls and smoothies

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Chesterfield brothers behind Ukraft Cafe & Catering are opening the third location of their fast-casual, health-focused restaurant concept in their hometown, occupying a space that not only doubles its physical footprint but could do the same to the company's revenue.

Co-owners and brothers Matt and Mike Ratz signed a five-year lease for 4,000 square feet at 14888 Clayton Road, a space vacated last year by Russell's Cafe & Bakery, with plans to open in early March.The property is owned by Big Bend Square LLC, an entity affiliated with Hutkin Development.

Matt Ratz said he and his brother were seeking both a larger space and wanted to expand into the suburbs. They already operate a 1,000-square-foot store in Clayton at 8182 Maryland Ave. that opened in 2019 and a 2,000-square-foot-store that opened in January in downtown St. Louis within the Peabody Plaza. They also operate a food truck that can be found occasionally at the 9 Mile Garden food truck garden in Affton.

The concept caters toward consumers looking for healthy offerings, with soups, sandwiches, salads, grain bowls and smoothies. Its locations offer both breakfast and lunch menus.

The new location is building off the success of the downtown space, designed to cater to returning office workers, which Ratz called "a smashing success."

"The time was right to strike again," he said. "We needed more space to produce catering, so that led into this decision as well."