Vicia owners add partner to business, plan new restaurants in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Michael and Tara Gallina, the couple behind local favorites like Vicia and Winslow's Table, are expanding their hospitality group.

Formerly known as Rooster and the Hen Hospitality, the restaurant group — now called Take Root Hospitality (TRH) — has added Aaron Martinez as partner. The Gallinas also said they are working on three new projects.

TRH's first new project — Taqueria Morita — will open in May as an extension of Vicia in the Cortex Innovation Community in Midtown. Taqueria Morita will occupy the newly constructed garden side pavilion at Vicia. Inspired by Martinez's Mexican heritage, Taqueria Morita will feature tacos and other seasonal dishes with vegetables serving at the center of the menu, officials said.

Two additional projects are also underway, with one set to open this spring or summer, according to a release.

"We are so excited for what the future holds for Take Root Hospitality," Tara Gallina said in a statement. "There are so many wonderful opportunities for the talented members of our team to grow. Michael, Aaron and I can't wait to share our many concepts with the people of St. Louis and beyond."

Martinez will serve as culinary director for TRH and will develop menus and oversee the food for all of the group's restaurants. He previously worked as executive chef at Vicia and has other experience working at top restaurants and hospitality groups in Chicago, San Francisco, Belgium and Spain.