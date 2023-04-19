Webster Groves site advertised as redevelopment opportunity is under contract, owner says

The two-story building at 8045 Big Bend Blvd. currently has about eight to 10 small tenants.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A small office building near Webster University in Webster Groves is under contract after being marketed for sale or as a redevelopment opportunity, the owner said.

The two-story building at 8045 Big Bend Blvd. currently has about eight to 10 small tenants, said the broker for the project, John Shuff of Brentwood-based Pace Properties. The office building was constructed in 1970, according to St. Louis County records.

The site is owned by an entity tied to Tegethoff Development, which is owned by Jeff Tegethoff. The potential buyer and the use for the site is undisclosed.

What the 1.26-acre site becomes will be “totally market-driven,” Shuff said. “It is poised to be a redevelopment, but it’s also poised for somebody to come in and buy a building and own it as an investment, keep it as an office building and just continue to run with that.”