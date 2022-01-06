Wildhorse Village gets OK for lakefront residential developments with houses, condos, townhomes and apartments

City officials so far have approved four housing developments inside the project, which totals 20 separate lots, according to city documents.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A number of residential developments are moving ahead inside a $500 million mixed-use development in Chesterfield.

Wildhorse Village will be an 80-acre walkable community centered around a 15-acre lake at the intersection of Wild Horse Creek Road and Chesterfield Parkway. St. Louis-based CRG, the development arm of Chicago-based Clayco, described its development as a new “dynamic urban center” with housing ranging from apartments to single-family houses and nearly 1 million square feet of office, retail and restaurant space, all with lakefront access. The waterfront, open to the public, will be lined with trails, a plaza, boardwalk, amphitheater, boathouse and public art.

It is unclear when construction will start on the housing developments. The developer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A $65 million apartment complex with 266 units from Pier Property Group, called The Flats at Wildhorse Village, is already under construction at 350 Wildhorse Lake Blvd., according to Holland Construction Services, the Swansea-based construction company that is building the project. The four-story building will have a four-story parking garage with 400 parking spaces.

A single-family development of 35 houses, Waterfront at Wildhorse Village, will be built by McKelvey Homes. Most of these houses will have a view of the lake, and prices will range from $700,000 to more than $1 million, according to the homebuilder’s website. McKelvey is creating a new design for these houses.

The largest development approved so far is Townes at Wildhorse Village, 72 attached single-family townhouses on 8.6 acres. The lots range from 1,487 square feet to 2,120 square feet.

