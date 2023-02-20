Fire early Monday destroys home in Cahokia Heights

The fire on Cooper Drive is the third one this month.

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — An investigation is underway after a home was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning.

Fire crews responded to the fire at about 1 a.m. on Cooper Drive. Flames engulfed the home.

First responders on the scene include Cahokia Heights police, along with firefighters from Golden Garden, Prairie Du Pont and Columbia.

Two people who own the home were able to escape. 5 On Your Side is working to determine if anyone was injured and what investigators know about a potential cause.

This has been an ongoing issue in Cahokia Heights recently.

Two people died in a fire in Cahokia Heights, Feb. 7. A third person was injured. That fire happened on property located on Grand Street. Firefighters say clutter inside and outside the house made it difficult for them to get it under control. Three firefighters were treated for exhaustion.