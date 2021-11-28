Mourners hold candlelight vigil for two MoDOT workers killed on the job, one injured

"There's just too much hurt. It's too much to go around," said Tabatha Moore, Kaitlyn Anderson's aunt.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — It was a heartbreaking gathering for three grief-stricken families.

"There's so much hurt. It's too much to go around," said Tabatha Moore, an aunt of Kaitlyn Anderson.

"It's hard on us all. It's a difficult time," said Bishop Ike Motley, a cousin of James Brooks.

A "difficult time" for the loved ones of Missouri Department of Transportation workers, Kaitlyn Anderson and James Brooks.

On November 18th, both were hit by and car and killed while on the job on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County.

A pregnant, excited 25-year-old Kaitlyn Anderson was expecting her first child, Jaxx.

"We were finally going to get this perfect little guy! How do you go from being told this is finally happening and now they're both gone? It still doesn't make sense, " said a sobbing Tabatha Moore.

"James was a great guy," said Bishop Ike Motley.

Motley's cousin, Brigit, and James celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary just last month.

"James was always smiling, always happy and he loved our family, loved people. Brigit was coming to the vigil tonight, but at the last minute, she just couldn't do it," said Bishop Motley.

A third MoDOT worker, Michael Brown, suffered serious injuries during the crash.

Brown's fiancee was among the many hurting people uniting Saturday night to remember their loved ones during a candlelight vigil.

"We wanted to come together to encourage each other, to hold each other up, and to strengthen each other," added Bishop Motley.

"I worked there for six years," said Gloria Crusoe.

Crusoe is a former MoDOT worker and James Brooks' niece.

"It hurts a lot. I just wish people would understand when you see the arrows at the scenes where the MoDOT workers are working, slow your roll because if the speed limit is 60, then the average person is going 70," said Crusoe.

During the candlelight vigil, there were many tears and hugs for Kaitlyn and James, 'two special lights', family members said tragically left too soon.

"Please, love your family and love your friends," Bishop Ike Motley told the huge crowd of mourners.

Kaitlyn Anderson was laid to rest on Wednesday.

A funeral for James Brooks will be held on December third.