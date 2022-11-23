1 dead, 1 injured in car crash in Jersey County

The crash happened shortly after 2:40 p.m. on Monday on Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16 in Jersey County.

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — One person was killed, and another was injured in a car crash in Jersey County on Monday.

The crash happened shortly after 2:40 p.m. on Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16, according to Illinois State Police.

A 2022 Polaris Ranger was traveling northbound on Oak Rest Road and a 2006 Ford Escape was following behind the Ranger and passed it on the left.

The Ranger attempted to make a left-hand turn into a field access entrance and crossed into the Ford's path. The Ford struck the rear of the Ranger, causing it to roll over into a field west of Oak Rest Road, according to ISP's crash report.

The driver of the Ranger was pronounced dead at the scene. Illinois State Police identified the driver as Wayne D. Moore, 60, from Piasa, Illinois.

A passenger in the Ranger, a 62-year-old man, was injured in the crash and was transported to a local hospital. Police did not give an update on his condition as of Wednesday.