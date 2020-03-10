Person seriously injured after car crashes into Starbucks in Olivette

Police said they are still investigating what caused the crash

ST. LOUIS — One person was seriously injured after a car crashed into a Starbucks in Olivette Saturday morning.

The Olivette Police Department told 5 On Your Side a car crashed into the shop, located at 9200 Olive Boulevard, at around 10 a.m.

Police said they are still investigating what caused the crash.

The Olivette Fire Department told a 5 On Your Side crew that one person suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Police said the Starbucks will have to be closed while repairs are made.