WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A person was taken to a hospital after crashing into a Wentzville business Monday morning.

The Wentzville Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Corporate Parkway in Wentzville where a driver who suffered a medical emergency crashed into Runge Chiropractic. A fire department spokesperson said the car went into the building about 3-feet deep and caused structural damage.

No one was at Runge Chiropractic because it was closed for the holiday.

No other details have been made available.

