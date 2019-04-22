ST. LOUIS – Four people were sitting in a car south of downtown St. Louis when they were carjacked and kidnapped on Saturday.

According to police, the four victims – ages 15 to 20 - said they were sitting in a 2015 Mazda CX-5 parked in the 1300 block of St. Ange around 9:10 p.m. when an unknown man got into the driver’s seat and started driving. Once they got to the 4800 block of Pennsylvania, the man told the victims to get out of the car.

The victims got out and contacted police. The car was involved in a crash along the 4500 block of S. Broadway and the unknown mad fled the scene.