Restaurateur Charlie Gitto passes away

ST. LOUIS — A beloved St. Louis restaurateur has unfortunately passed away.

5 On Your Side Sports Director Frank Cusumano confirmed that Charlie Gitto, who was hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday, passed away on Saturday.

Gitto was the father of four and grandfather of 11. He owned the Charlie Gitto’s restaurant in downtown St. Louis since 1978. The restaurant is known for its Italian food and hospitality. It’s a known spot for celebrities to stop at while they’re in town.

"He is one of the great restauranteurs we have ever had in our town. More importantly, one of the great people. Nobody told a story better than Charlie," Cusumano said in a tweet.