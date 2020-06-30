Restaurateur Charlie Gitto fighting for his life after heart attack

ST. LOUIS — A beloved St. Louis restaurateur is in the hospital fighting for his life.
5 On Your Side Sports Director Frank Cusumano confirmed Charlie Gitto suffered a heart attack.
Gitto is the father of four and grandfather of 11. He’s owned the Charlie Gitto’s restaurant in downtown St. Louis since 1978. The restaurant is known for its Italian food and hospitality. It’s a known spot for celebrities to stop at while they’re in town.
Cusumano talked with Gitto in 2018. His favorite dish at his restaurant? Spaghetti and meatballs.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
MORE LOCAL STORIES