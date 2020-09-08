2 chimps tranquilized, captured after escaping Missouri Primate Foundation south of Festus

It is not the first time the chimps have escaped, police said

FESTUS, Mo. — Two chimpanzees were captured after escaping a sanctuary near Festus Sunday afternoon.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Grant Bissell confirmed the chimps escaped from the Missouri Primate Foundation at 12338 Old Highway CC south of Festus.

Bissell said the male chimp was tranquilized and captured just before 2:30 p.m. The second chimp, a female, was found a short time later. She was also tranquilized and captured.

It is not the first time the chimps have escaped, Bissell said.

Bissell said an unsecured lock allowed the chimps to escape. A woman at the facility suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment.