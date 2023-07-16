City Foundry STL wins 3rd best food hall in the country, USA Today says

The Midtown food hall and entertainment complex was named third best on the list.

ST. LOUIS — City Foundry STL was named to USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards for the best food hall in the U.S.

The list recognized 10 food halls, voted by fans, for "their fantastic selections of eateries and their positive contributions to their communities," USA Today said.

The complex offers more than 15 local vendors offering unique cuisines, such as Asian-Mexican fusion, Afro-Caribbean, Creole, Yucatán, Hawaiian and pan-Italian.

According to the City Foundry website, the full list of food vendors includes 4 Hens Creole Kitchen, Buenos Aires Cafe, Chez Ali, Chicken Scratch Rotisserie, Fordo's Killer Pizza, Good Day, Hello Poke, Intergalactic Burgers, Kalbi Taco Shack, Patty's Cheesecakes, Poptimism STL, Press Waffle Co., STL Toasted, Subdivision Sandwich Co., Sur Este and the Kitchen Bar.

City Foundry STL has great food but also entertainment for St. Louis area residents.

"Enjoy craft brews and good films at the adjacent Alamo Drafthouse or take in some live music at City Winery," USA Today said.

Mother Road Market in Tulsa, Oklahoma, took the top spot on the list and The Garage Food Hall in Indianapolis, Indiana, ranked second.

View the full list on USA Today's 10Best website here.