'If you really don't need a gun, get rid of it': Community leaders urge gun safety after boy shoots self

ST. LOUIS — "It's heartbreaking," said Sharon Webb, the President of Mothers Advocating For Safe Streets.

After hearing the tragic news that another child got his hands on a gun, shot himself and later died, Webb and her colleague with Mothers Advocating For Safe Streets went to the North Hampton Neighborhood.

This is the first fatal shooting in that neighborhood this year.

"It's devastating," said Sharon Webb.

The two moms tied teddy bears, flowers and balloons to a light pole outside an AutoZone store near south Kingshighway and Tholozon.

Police say that's where shortly before noon Monday, a 2-year-old shot himself in the head in a car on the business' parking lot.

Police say someone privately drove the child to a hospital. Hours later, the toddler died.

"Kids are our greatest asset. How did that child get that gun?" asked Sharon Webb.

Right now, police have not answered that question.

They also haven't said who was with the child at the time of the shooting.

So far this year 103 children 17 years old or younger have been shot in St. Louis.

The two-year-old is the 13th to die.

Ali Khudier lives in the neighborhood.

"Yes, it's sad like you know when you hear something like that. The parents are supposed to be careful with these guns," said Khudier.

"I can't even comprehend this occurring. Gun locks are free," said Alderman Joe Vollmer.

And, available at police and fire departments and even libraries.

The latest deadly shooting of a child happened in Alderman Joe Vollmer's 10th ward.

"My message to gun owners is if you really don't need a gun, get rid of it. If you don't know how to use it, get training, but lock your guns. Protect your children," said Vollmer.