ST. LOUIS — Conversion therapy involving minors is now illegal in the City of St. Louis.

Mayor Lyda Krewson signed Board Bill 152 into law Monday, immediately banning conversation therapy in the city. The practice—which also is known as reparative therapy and ex-gay therapy—aims to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

‘A national community of professional in education, social work, health, mental health and counseling, including the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), have determined that there is no scientifically valid evidence that supports the practice of conversion therapy,’ the bill stated.

The bill was introduced by Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia. The legislation also states the professionals listed above have determined there is no evidence that conversion therapy is effective or that someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity could be changed by the practice.

‘Such professionals have also determined that conversion therapy is not only ineffective, but is substantially dangerous to an individual’s mental and physical well-being and has also been shown to contribute to depression, self-harm, low self-esteem, family rejection and suicide,’ the bill states.

St. Louis joins Washington, D.C. and 15 states that have laws or regulations banning conversation therapy against minors by licensed medical providers.

The penalty for violation the law is up to $500.

You can read the full bill online here.

