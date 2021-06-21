7 drownings this month prompt first responders to speak out

Fifteen agencies across three counties will gather Monday to hold a news conference to address the recent tragedies and stress water safety

ST. LOUIS — The body of a 25-year-old Granite City man was pulled from the Big River Saturday at Rockford Beach in Jefferson County, according to police. Authorities are ruling the death of Michael Lewis a drowning after he was last seen at the beach on Thursday.

Lewis' death marks the seventh drowning in the 5 On Your Side viewing area this month and it's the fourth drowning on the Big River since May. The victims range in age from 14 to 67 years old.

June's drowning incidents

June 5: Meramec River, Franklin County, 15-year-old victim

June 11: Big River, Jefferson County, 59-year-old victim

June 14: Bourbeuse River, Franklin County, 21-year-old victim

June 15: Big River, Washington County, 67-year-old victim

June 15: Meramec River, St. Louis County, 34-year-old victim

June 17: Big River, Jefferson County, 25-year-old victim

June 17: Creve Coeur Lake, St. Louis County, 14-year-old victim

On Monday, more than 15 fire and police agencies from across Jefferson, Franklin and St. Louis counties will gather at the Eureka Fire Department to discuss the urgency and importance of waterway safety.

On June 16, MSHP released a video on Twitter about the dangers of swimming in rivers and streams. It advised people to wear a life jacket, don't over estimate your swimming ability and to swim in a group.

Don’t overestimate your swimming abilities when swimming in rivers. The river current is relentless and can cause you to tire quickly. Put safety first and always wear a life jacket. pic.twitter.com/3jqTgtcVLz — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) June 16, 2021

Monday's announcement is at 2 p.m. 5 On Your Side will be at the news conference and will continue our coverage on our app, ksdk.com and on air.