Multi-vehicle crash injures 5, shuts down EB I-70 EB in Wentzville

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Five people were injured in a serious, four-vehicle crash that closed eastbound Interstate 70 before Wentzville Parkway on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m., according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The St. Charles County Ambulance District said two adults were critically injured and being taken to trauma centers. An adult and two children also had injuries that were not life-threatening.

Westbound traffic was also slowed. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

It was unclear what caused the crash.

Video from the scene showed a taxi, an SUV and a minivan being taken away from the scene after suffering serious damage.