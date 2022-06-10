Crews fill 40-foot-deep sinkhole after north St. Louis intersection collapses

Stone emphasized that why a hole might not be this size all the time, they are bound to form due to water and age.



“Some of the infrastructure beneath the city is 150-years-old. Stuff dating back to the Lincoln Administration. That's how old some of this stuff is so things deteriorate with time," Stone said.



MSD has a continuous assessment routine to catch holes around the city before they get too bad.



They run cameras deep in the holes beneath the ground to scope out the condition.



“We had a crew out here on June 3rd and we noticed the deterioration along this manhole, and we were going to be out here next week probably to do a repair. One big rain event is enough that this happens," Stone said.



While the magnitude of a storm may be hard to predict,

the entity is relying on residents to speak up when a problem comes up.