LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Cuivre River Electrical Cooperation currently serves about 65,000 people. As a co-op, they return profits to customers each year, distributing about $94 million since 1976.

And this year, the cooperative is giving back more money than ever.

"It's a little over $7 million, which is actually a record for us," Mary Wilson said. "That is the most we have ever returned so far."

Wilson, the co-op's manager of communications, said they're looking for thousands of customers whose checks were returned by the post office or never cashed.

So they've made a list, checked it twice, and put it into print.

"We're putting their names in the paper to try to find them, and that usually happens after about two years so we really try to find them," Wilson said.

They're looking for folks who once lived in St. Charles, Lincoln, Pike and Warren counties.

But there's a time limit.

Unclaimed money is reassigned back into the co-op. The offer expires in 60 days. Some people could collect about $120, just in time for the holidays.

"I can't lie, that timing is pretty nice. It's kind of like a little extra Christmas present," Wilson said.

Contact reporter Sara Machi on Facebook and Twitter.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

RELATED: 'The Dark Overlord' hacking group member facing charges in St. Louis

RELATED: Video captures armed robbery at Fenton gas station

RELATED: Meet the St. Louis Aquarium otters | Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn

RELATED: Missouri lawmaker wants to halt playful highway messages

RELATED: Family collects more than 700 toys for police to give to kids in need