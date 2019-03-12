ST. LOUIS — Nine people died in traffic crashes in Missouri over Thanksgiving weekend this year, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said the holiday counting period for Thanksgiving weekend is Nov. 27 6 p.m. through Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

During the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday weekend, 13 people died in crashes in Missouri.

One person died in a traffic crash on Nov. 28.

Michael J. Scarborough, 54, of Catawissa, Missouri, died when the vehicle he was driving began to spin on wet pavement as it traveled up an incline. The vehicle spun clockwise and traveled off the right side of the road and went down an embankment before striking a tree. The crash occurred on Missouri Highway 21 north of Castle Ranch Road in Jefferson County. Valley Ambulance EMS personnel pronounced Scarborough dead at the scene. Scarborough was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Three people died in crashes on Nov. 29.

Robyn P. Schupp, 54, of Marthasville, Missouri, and Barb A. Boeshansz, 63, of Obetz, Ohio, died when their vehicle skidded across the center line and impacted a second vehicle. Schupp was driving too fast for conditions. The crash occurred on Missouri Route D at Lake 27 on the August A. Busch Wildlife Conservation Area in St. Charles County. The second vehicle came to rest in a ditch; that driver was seriously injured. sustained serious injuries in the crash. All three people were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Paul D. Scaglione, 88, of Dittmer, died when another vehicle traveled across the center line and struck the vehicle he was driving. The crash occurred on Missouri Route B north of Janssen's Lake Drive in Jefferson County. A passenger in Scaglione's vehicle was seriously injured. The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured. Scaglione and his passenger were wearing their seat belts. The driver of the other vehicle was not wearing a seat belt.

Four died in crashes on Nov. 30.

Kristina L. Blair, 28, of Potosi, died when the vehicle she was driving traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The crash occurred on Missouri Route M west of Trail Tree Farm Road in Washington County. Missouri State Highway Patrol said Blair was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Darrell E. Taylor, 19, of New London, Missouri, died when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving on a wet roadway, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its top in the ditch. The crash occurred on Missouri Route N west of Saverton in Ralls County. Taylor was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Anthony L. Edwards, 42, of Jennings, died when the vehicle he was driving hit a concrete pole and light stand. The crash occurred on Hall Street in St. Louis. Police are investigating the crash, Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Rodney G. Meyers, 51, died in a traffic crash on Missouri Route FF in Joplin. Police are investigating the crash.

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a car on Dec. 1.

David V. Gulledge, 56, of Springfield, Missouri, died when he was hit by a vehicle. He was a pedestrian at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on Missouri Highway 413 west of Springfield, in Greene County.

